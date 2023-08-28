Ellen F. Harshman Sells 500 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Post Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.57. 563,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POST

Institutional Trading of Post

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.