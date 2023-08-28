Ellen F. Harshman Sells 500 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Post Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.57. 563,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $61,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
