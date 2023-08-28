Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 12.07%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

