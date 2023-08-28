Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.44 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Energi has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $79,985.89 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00039048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,172,611 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

