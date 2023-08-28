Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

ENR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.14.

Energizer Stock Down 0.1 %

ENR stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Energizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

