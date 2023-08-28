Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
ENI Stock Performance
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Research analysts expect that ENI will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
ENI Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 12.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ENI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,665,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ENI in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
