Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

