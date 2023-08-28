Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Envestnet
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Envestnet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.
Envestnet Stock Performance
NYSE:ENV opened at $52.73 on Monday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Marvell Shares Gap Down: Is AI Sentiment Changing?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks for Your Labor Day Watchlist
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The 3 Most Promising Growth Stocks Doubling Before You Know It
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.