ERC20 Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $260.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,042.91 or 1.00070015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00927535 USD and is down -26.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $260.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.