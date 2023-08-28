Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
About Evogene
Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.
