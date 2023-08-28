Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of EXETF opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
