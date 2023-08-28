Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,162 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.16. 10,371,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,031,785. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

