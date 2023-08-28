EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Major Shareholder Sells $2,036,273.60 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,883,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,780,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 46,778 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $683,894.36.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EYPT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. 504,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,896. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

