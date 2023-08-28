Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Financial 15 Split stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$8.78. 193,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,655. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.86. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.04.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

