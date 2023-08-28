Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Financial 15 Split Price Performance
Shares of Financial 15 Split stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$8.78. 193,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,655. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.86. Financial 15 Split has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.04.
About Financial 15 Split
