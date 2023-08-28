Financial Review: Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Home Point Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital -63.98% -29.08% -6.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 9.80 Home Point Capital $255.60 million 1.26 -$163.45 million ($2.24) -1.04

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Home Point Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Home Point Capital. Home Point Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Point Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.85%. Home Point Capital has a consensus price target of $2.04, indicating a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

Summary

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment beats Home Point Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Home Point Capital

(Get Free Report)

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As of July 31, 2023, Home Point Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.