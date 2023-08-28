Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Fireweed Metals Trading Down 3.1 %
Fireweed Metals stock opened at 1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.00. Fireweed Metals has a twelve month low of 0.52 and a twelve month high of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.26.
About Fireweed Metals
