Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Fireweed Metals Trading Down 3.1 %

Fireweed Metals stock opened at 1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.00. Fireweed Metals has a twelve month low of 0.52 and a twelve month high of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.26.

About Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

