First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.