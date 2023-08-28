Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.6% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $69,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,983. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

