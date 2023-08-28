Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) PT Raised to $124.00 at HSBC

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.64.

Shares of FMX opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,031,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,862,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after acquiring an additional 997,825 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,915,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,994,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

