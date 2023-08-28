Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE:FL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

