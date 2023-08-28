Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

