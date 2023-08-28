Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

