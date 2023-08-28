Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $27,489,718 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $830.89. 247,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $757.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.22 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.