Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 2,313 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

