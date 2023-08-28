Forefront Analytics LLC Buys New Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 58,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 432,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

