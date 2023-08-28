Forefront Analytics LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TIP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $115.25.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

