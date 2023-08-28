Forefront Analytics LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 346,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

