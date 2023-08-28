Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after buying an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,128,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,591 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.26. 171,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

