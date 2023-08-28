Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,028,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,175,979. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

