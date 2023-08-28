Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

FOX has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

