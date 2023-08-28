FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) Position Raised by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises approximately 3.3% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.17% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $26,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 400,983 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

