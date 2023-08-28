Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at C$8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.83. Gamehost has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$9.80.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

