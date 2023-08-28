Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Gamehost Stock Performance
Shares of GH stock opened at C$8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.83. Gamehost has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$9.80.
Gamehost Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gamehost
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.