GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Trading Up 11.7%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 79,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 194,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GENK shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GENK

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.