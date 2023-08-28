Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $22.44

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $23.10. Genelux shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 4,154 shares.

Genelux Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $198,121.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,668.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Zindrick sold 8,349 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $198,121.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,668.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $326,382 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

