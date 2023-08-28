Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $22.44

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $23.10. Genelux shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 4,154 shares.
Genelux Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.