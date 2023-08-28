Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.10. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 9,435 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.12 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative return on equity of 297.42% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
