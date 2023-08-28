Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

