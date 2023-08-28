Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.17. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

