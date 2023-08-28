Guess? (NYSE:GES) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess? in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

GES stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess? has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Guess? by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

