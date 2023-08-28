Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GES
Guess? Stock Down 1.8 %
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess? by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guess? by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.