H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

