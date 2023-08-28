Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

HBI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.