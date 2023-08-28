Head to Head Survey: Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -101.15% -84.19% Seres Therapeutics -3,509.50% -1,155.47% -45.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.65 million ($2.94) -0.36 Seres Therapeutics $130.37 million 3.47 -$250.16 million ($1.24) -2.85

Analyst Recommendations

Chemomab Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Chemomab Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Chemomab Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 554.21%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 287.16%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state. The company's lead product candidate is SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Its product pipeline also includes SER-155, an investigational oral fermented microbiome therapeutic which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host disease in immunocompromised patients including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 which is in Phase 2b and SER-301 that is in Phase 1b to treat ulcerative colitis. Further, it has license Agreement with NHSc Rx License GmbH for the therapeutic products based on the microbiome technology, which includes SER-109 product candidate, which is developed for the treatment of CDI and recurrent CDI; collaboration license agreement with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (Nestlé) for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates for the treatment and management of CDI and inflammatory bowel disease including UC and Crohn's disease; research collaboration and option agreement with AstraZeneca Inc. for research and develop of microbiome in certain cancers and cancer immunotherapies, including research program for SER-401 targeting various cancers. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

