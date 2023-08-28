Head-To-Head Survey: Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) vs. Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) and Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Barry Callebaut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tootsie Roll Industries 11.14% 10.19% 7.81% Barry Callebaut N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Barry Callebaut shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tootsie Roll Industries $681.44 million 3.30 $75.94 million $1.14 28.29 Barry Callebaut N/A N/A N/A $45.77 37.08

This table compares Tootsie Roll Industries and Barry Callebaut’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Barry Callebaut. Tootsie Roll Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barry Callebaut, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tootsie Roll Industries and Barry Callebaut, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Barry Callebaut 0 2 3 0 2.60

Barry Callebaut has a consensus target price of $2,233.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.60%. Given Barry Callebaut’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barry Callebaut is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Barry Callebaut on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. The company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy, and food and groceries; and supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, e-commerce merchants, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through food and grocery brokers. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccinos, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee. The company provides products under the ASM, Barry Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Callebaut, Carma, Chocovic, Mona Lisa, Gertrude Hawk Ingredients, Van Houten Professional, Bensdorp, Cabosse Naturals, Caprimo, D'Orsogna Dolciaria, IBC, and La Morella Nuts names. In addition, it offers centralized treasury and management services; research and development; insurance; and conference and training services offered through CHOCOLATE ACADEMY centers. The company serves food manufacturers and artisans; and professional users of chocolate, including chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants, or caterers. It also offers products for vending machines. The company operates primarily in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Switzerland, rest of Europe, rest of Americas, and the Asia Pacific. Barry Callebaut AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland.

