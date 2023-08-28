Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTBK. Stephens downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.