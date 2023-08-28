HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.52 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $528,977.97 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,020.75 or 1.00101552 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00246365 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $506,977.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.