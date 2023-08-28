HighTower Advisors LLC Has $136.60 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $136,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.33. 1,910,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

