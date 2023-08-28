HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,236 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $462,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.02. 1,646,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,061. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.00. The stock has a market cap of $344.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.