HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,236 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $752,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $462,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.02. 1,646,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,061. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.00. The stock has a market cap of $344.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
