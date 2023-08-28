Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $96.72 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00026337 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $96.72 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00096297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,061,044 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

