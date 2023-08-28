Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Humacyte from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $369.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 626,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $2,238,315.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,793,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 626,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $2,238,315.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,793,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $12,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,490,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,174,596 shares of company stock valued at $20,613,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 16.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 16.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

