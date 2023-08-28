ICON Trading Down 1.9% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $161.81 million and $1.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,705,418 coins and its circulating supply is 965,705,207 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,690,229.8059647 with 965,690,155.1900638 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16639947 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,787,326.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

