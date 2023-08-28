IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Argus

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.92.
IDEX Stock Up 1.5 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in IDEX by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
